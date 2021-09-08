Good Trouble Season 3 Episode 19 Review: Closing Arguments

Who knew the reappearance of Wilson, Isaac, and Evan could throw our minds into a tailspin and leave us reeling until Good Trouble's return?

The hour and a half finale didn't pull any punches, with Good Trouble Season 3 Episode 19 taking us on a bit of a journey only to leave us in the lurch about the future of many of our favorite characters.

Is Callie actually planning to leave law, the Coterie, or LA? What the heck is Malika going to do now that Isaac is back? DID DAVIA CHOOSE DENNIS?!

We ended the hour and a half with more questions than answers, in some ways, the same freaking questions we had the last time the series went on hiatus.

The opening montage of some of the Coterie members on the stand as meaningful people questioned them a la trial style was brilliant and one of the best features of the hour.

It was all the better that the finale started and ended with that technique, but more on that brilliant Callie/Wilson scene later.

It featured some characters we haven't seen in a bit and presented the inner quarrels some of the characters had with themselves over the various stages they were in their lives.

For Malika, she has not dealt with Isaac leaving her and what that means. Essentially, she jumped right into a relationship with Dyonte, figuring out what poly means to her, and now she's developing something with Angelica.

But Isaac was never going to disappear. Isaac's return was almost inevitable, and now these two have to have some serious discussions about the state of their relationship, where they stand with one another, and so much more.

If we're basing the timeline on Isabella's pregnancy, then it's only been a short time for everything in Malika's world to change. The Malika that Isaac left behind when he took a break and went to London is not the same as who she is now.

If Isaac is only now coming to grips with Malika's polyamory admission, then how the hell will he react to her dating TWO people in his absence?

We know she still loves him, and she'd want to work things out, but the reality of Malika seeing two other people could be too much for him.

In Malika's portion of the trial scene, she didn't know how she'd react or what she'd do if Isaac returned, which speaks to how important he still is to her. Now she doesn't have to guess because he's here.

Isaac: What would you do if I came back?

Malika: I don't know.

Permalink: What would you do if I came back?

And with that, the polyamory portion of Malika's storyline is only going to get messier. She's done well with Dyonte thus far, and her chemistry with Angelica is electric, but also, there's freaking Isaac, you know?! It's hard to quit Isaac!

At the very least, her career life is on order, and she's able to pursue her passions and get paid for them. Despite Dyonte's reservations on the matter, which were frustrating (is anyone else getting annoyed and put off by Dyonte by now?), Malika took that job with Lucia.

It's an interesting pivot for Malika, and it could broaden her horizons and activism storyline. Malika's arc works best when they balance out both aspects of her life instead of making all of her focus on one thing.

Sometimes her activism felt like it took a backseat this time around, but it feels promising that we'll get a healthy dose of both. It's also bound to get messy.

While there's nothing of note wrong with Lucia, who gave off AOC vibes, we don't know much about her campaign and the full extent of what she stands for yet and how that will impact Malika.

So far, she sounds great, and this job will put Malika in a position where she can enact some real change and be an asset to her former employers, too. It's always good to have someone on the inside where the legislation is happening.

I love this for her. Although, it's not lost on me that Lucia still has feelings for Angelica. It shouldn't be an issue for Malika, but who knows if it'll be a thing with Lucia.

It's an exciting storyline, though. It also would be intriguing if it brings some of the Coterie characters together more, like Malika helping Davia with her at-risk students or Malika and Callie volleying off one another with their similar passions.

Davia's romantic life is not less complicated, but she made some attempts to rectify that during the finale, and then they left us hanging again.

I feel like we're almost right back to where we started with half of Denvia making a decision and we viewers waiting with bated breath to see what that MEANS.

Good Trouble doesn't waste a single opportunity for Emma Hunton to sing her heart out. It's surprising how much they can incorporate a pitch-perfect theatrical performance that moves you. And my goodness, she looked stunning in that green dress and sounded even better.

Dennis is doing well. He's passionate about his food truck, which will be selling all forms of toast. But more importantly, he's in a healthy place regarding his grief and how he's coping.

Dennis: Grief makes you want to pull back and isolate when what you really need to do is reach out to people.

Davia: I'm so proud of you and how far you've come, and that you found something that you're passionate about.

Dennis: You're a big part of that. You're a big part of the reason I'm still here. It's true.

Permalink: You're a big part of that. You're a big part of the reason I'm still here. It's true.

How could you not get misty-eyed when he spoke about visiting the children's ward for the first time since losing his son? It was difficult for him, but it was necessary, too.

And his plan to bring his food truck to the hospital once a week to serve parents, just like him, a comforting meal while they stay by their children's side is a wonderful one.

His tearful expression of gratitude as he admitted that he wouldn't be in this place or there at all if not for Davia was moving and heavy.

Davia has been his lifeline for so long that you get her reservations, even now. And it was striking that in most of the Dennis portions of her love triangle montage, their moments were intense.

Everything about her relationship with Dennis has been dark, heavy, and intense. But their relationship is also undeniably powerful. The question is can they have light, fun, and happy, sunshiney moments to balance some of that out?

Davia saying yes to Dennis would be their chance to add levity to their relationship. Let their laughter and smiles be as loud and pronounced as their hard times and angst.

And perhaps that's what the trial version of Dennis was getting at -- is she afraid of what they could be? Does it terrify her how incredible that could be when they have everything to share and give to each other?

And what does that say about Matt? Was he only a placeholder for Dennis to give Davia what she needed until Dennis was in a better place to do the same?

As much as I need Davia to make her decision, and I'm internally screaming that the finale ended and WE STILL DONT KNOW WHAT IT IS, I also dread the idea of seeing any of these three hurt. They all deserve love and happiness, you know?

And there's something so comforting about Matt. He's the human version of the sensation of wearing a soft cardigan sweater on a crisp autumn day while drinking cocoa.

How do we keep them both?

Alice's love life got a quick and unexpected solution. After her breaking things off with Ruby, it felt as if we'd get that Alice and Sumi goodness.

But Alice is standing in this new version of herself who doesn't run from conflict or sticking up for herself and her needs. She doesn't want to ruin her friendship with Sumi.

She doesn't want to place herself in a position again for Sumi to hurt her, and as much as she loved Sumi, it hurt her. The romantic in me wanted these two to attempt something real this time.

And they probably could've worked if they did, but I'm proud of Alice for doing what's best for herself and not being afraid to say as much. She has grown so much as a character.

Her experience with the comedy workshop helped her with that. It's good that they quit the entire thing and performed their routine below the Coterie at The Palace instead.

I"m not the same person either. The only part of the person that I used to be that I want to be is the part that's still in love with you.

Sumi Permalink: I"m not the same person either. The only part of the person that I used to be that I want to...

The scandal of them letting Alice win for the politics of it all was nuts, and that whole program should be disbanded. It's not at all helping the way it should.

They did what was best for them, and Margaret Cho was still there to direct the thing, and all of their friends and loved ones supported them. You couldn't ask for anything better.

They'll get some exposure from it, and they got to stay true to themselves. Also, Alice's fellow comics respected and honored her. And her family loved every second of it, which was sweet.

Gael has grown as a character as well, and fatherhood will suit him. He's a mature soul at the heart of him. Hell, he's even donning dad cardigans these days.

No matter what was going on, Isabella and the baby would always end up first, and it was due that he and Callie accepted that for what it was.

Fortunately, Isabella didn't have a miscarriage, but Gael was torn up over the notion that Isabella didn't even want to call him out of fear of ruining his date with Callie.

Gael proved that he intends on being a hands-on father, and he wants to be there for Isabella, too.

Sadly, the timing for Gael and Callie isn't right, again, and who knows if it ever will be? Doesn't it feel as if they put this pairing to bed permanently?

Gael: I'm going to be a father, and I don't know how to do that part-time. And I also want to be the partner you deserve, but I know I'm not capable of doing both.

Callie: Yeah, I know too, and when you shine your light on someone it's the most wonderful feeling in the world because you give everything you have, and now that needs to be on Isabella and the baby.

Gael: This is so hard.

Callie: Yeah, I know. We both know it's right.

Permalink: I'm going to be a father, and I don't know how to do that part-time. And I also want to be the

Interestingly, Gael, perhaps subconsciously, is more traditional than he gives himself credit. It's starting to feel as if he'd consider settling down with Isabella for the sake of their child.

It felt like Gael made a vow to her when he stated that he'd be there for her and the baby, and they both knew it meant sacrificing his relationship with Callie, but he didn't hesitate.

It wouldn't be a surprise if Gael and Isabella fell into something akin to a romantic relationship over time, like some form of an arranged committed bond.

It was something bittersweet about Gael and Callie's breakup, but it was mutual, and it felt as if it would've headed there anyway.

They've always had an attraction and fondness for one another, but we get deeper discussions between Gael and Davia than Gael and Callie, and Callie may like Gael, but it's evident that she loves Jamie and hasn't shaken that.

Maybe they were always meant to be friends.

They're in two different stages of their lives right now, and there's not much they can do about it. Gael prioritized what and who he should've.

They've been hinting at the Callie and Jamie stuff for a bit. However, the final scene was a curveball that suggested maybe that's off the table, too.

But Jamie took a big stand in the middle of the case when he refused to allow his boss to use him as a tool against Callie again. It was getting to a point where the D.A. only deemed Jamie worthy of riling Calling up during court proceedings.

He trotted Jamie out like a prized pony as part of his underhanded tactics, and one never got the impression that he valued Jamie for any of his actual skill.

Jamie had enough, and you can't blame him for that. By the case's end, it's a safe bet that he lost his job, and he'll need to find something else that suits him.

But I'm curious as to what that could be. Beau Mirchoff got bumped to series regular, but there are times when it appears as if they don't know how to incorporate them.

After this case, and if Jamie loses his job, I wonder where he'll land. Initially, there was the possibility that he could come to the defense side of things or work with Kathleen (and Callie). But it also didn't seem as if he cared for criminal law at all.

But another fun possibility would be him not finding the best paying job as he finds his footing and moving into the Coterie. Hell, that would be a hoot and open the door for fun interactions with other members.

But as it stands, I'm not sure if Callie will still be working with Kathleen. And after Kathleen decided to place Tommy on the stand and her former partner flipping on her, she could be going away.

She had a chance to save her ass, and she considered it, but it could've screwed over Tommy. Tommy's father was more concerned about his son outing himself in a courtroom than possibly losing this murder case and going to prison for the rest of his life.

Callie: Why do I get the impression that Tommy isn't the only one keeping secrets?

Kathleen: Because you don't trust anyone.

Callie: Can I trust you?

Kathleen: Haven't I proven you can?

Permalink: Haven't I proven you can?

It's unfathomable.

He promised Kathleen that he'd tell her where the presumed dead wife was to help clear her name if she kept Tommy off the stand. And after the conversation with Sackoff, she needed that out.

But Kathleen placed her client first in the end. Tommy was sympathetic on the stand, up until his angry outburst. That part could've cost him.

But it's probably best that he took the stand than not. Unfortunately, we don't know the case result. I can't think of a more frustrating cliffhanger.

We've invested ourselves in this court case all season. It's been one of the strongest arcs, and we get to the end and STILL don't know the result? I want to sue!

But the best scene of the finale goes to the closing one with Callie facing off against none other than Judge Wilson. It was enough to give you chills as Callie had this reckoning.

Wilson, as some form of Callie's subconscious, challenged Callie in the way that used to do. He wanted to know why she kept getting sidetracked from all of her plans and dreams.

It was such a valid assessment of everything Callie has gone through since the series began.

It gave me chills when he called Callie out on getting stuck in reaction mode, allowing things to happen to her, and adapting to them rather than making things happen for herself.

If Wilson's speech were a sermon, then the church would be saying "amen."

All of the criticisms we've ever had about Callie, how obstinate and self-righteous she is, her penchant for self-sabotage or flinging herself into complications, her inability to stick to something was all on display.

Callie has been playing the same thing over again and galling into the same patterns. It was a callout for Callie, but also the series itself with how they've written for her character over the years.

Wilson: When are you going to stop making excuses for why you keep getting derailed?

Callie: I'm not making excuses.

Wilson: You're not? You remind me of a dandelion seed just floating in the air in whatever direction the wind is blowing.

Callie: I'm adapting to the situations I find myself in, I've always had to do that.

Wilson: Just because things happen in your young life that you have no control over it does not mean you have to be stuck in reaction mode as an adult.

Callie: I'm not. I take action.

Wilson: Let's talk about your actions. You love Jamie and yet you thought the only way of taking action was to betray him.

Callie: Our values-

Wilson: Bullshit. You're not the only one with convictions. Your truth is not the only truth, but with you it's see it my way or hit the highway.

Callie: I don't agree.

Wilson: I don't think we'd be having this conversation if you wanted someone to agree with you. You're stuck in a loop, Callie. Playing out the same scenes day after day year after year. Time for you to leave the safe cocoon and bet on yourself. It's time for you to believe that you can be more than the Callie Adams Foster that we know and love.

Callie: What if I can't? What if the best I'll ever be? As good as it gets.

Wilson: I don't believe anything is as good as it gets. You have the power to make every day better, to let go of everything and everyone who's holding you down. You deserve the moon and the stars. You just have to have the courage to reach for them. Is that why you're leaving?

Callie: I'm leaving?

Wilson: What's keeping you here?

Permalink: Your truth is not the only truth, but with you it's see it my way or hit the highway.

Callie is terrified of what can happen if she really tries, and you could appreciate Wilson's advice that she bet on herself and pursue the dreams she always had rather than getting sidetracked.

He asked her if that's why she's leaving, and it was the one time during that entire scene where it caught me short.

Was Wilson talking about Callie leaving Kathleen and the firm or law itself? Does he mean Callie will leave the Coterie or LA? It certainly can't mean Mitchell is leaving the show, right?

Mariana's final moments were nerve-wracking in a different way.

Just when you supported her going out for the other job, she discovers that Jackie is funding a ripoff of Bulk Beauty.

For all of Jackie's talk about causing issues and how it affects others and the company, she didn't mind stealing from Mariana and Bulk Beauty.

She's diving right into the drama. It's disgusting.

Fortunately, Mariana and Claire set their issues aside, and they devised a plan to ruin Revitalized Beauty from the inside. In a sense, it's putting Mariana's scheming and skills to good use.

The problem is Evan. What are we to make of Evan and Jackie working together?

Mariana called on Evan for a recommendation and relied on keeping her relationship with Evan a secret. But apparently, Jackie knows about it, and she was using Evan to contact Mariana under the guise of maybe rekindling things.

I genuinely don't know what any of this means. Jackie isn't a good person; we know that much.

But it's disconcerting if Evan becomes a bad guy who wants to get back on Mariana for breaking up with him or something.

Mariana and Bulk Beauty think they have the upper hand right now, but Jackie and Evan could be luring her into something unpleasant. What that is, we don't know. It gives you a sinking feeling, though.

Mariana: I know you thrive on complications.

Callie: That's not true.

Mariana: Oh really, have you looked back on your life? Historically speaking you've sought out every complicated situation.

Permalink: Oh really, have you looked back on your life? Historically speaking you've sought out every...

Which cliffhanger surprised you the most? What was your favorite storyline this season?

Hit the comments, and let's discuss all things Good Trouble! To relive the season's best moments, you can watch Good Trouble online here via TV Fanatic.

Closing Arguments Review Editor Rating: 4.3 / 5.0 4.3 / 5.0

1

2

3

4

5 User Rating: 5.0 / 5.0

1

2

3

4

5

Rating: 5.0 / 5.0 ( 2 Votes) 4.3 / 5.0

Jasmine Blu is a senior staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow her on Twitter.