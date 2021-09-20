Hit & Run Canceled at Netflix

Netflix is canceling another original series.

Per Deadline, the streamer has canceled Hit & Run after a single season.

In this action thriller," a happily married man’s life is turned upside down when his wife is killed in a mysterious hit and run accident in Tel Aviv," reads the logline.

"Grief-stricken and confused, he searches for his wife’s killers, who have fled to the U.S."

"With the help of an ex-lover, he uncovers disturbing truths about his beloved wife and the secrets she kept from him."

The cast included Lior Raz, Sanaa Lathan, Kaelen Ohm, Moran Rosenblatt, Gal Toren, Lior Ashkenazi, and Gregg Henry.

The series launched in early August with a nine-part season.

The streamer has not revealed viewership metrics to date, but it is thought the series failed to garner traction on par with the other new original series this season.

The streamer canceled Cursed, Country Comfort, The Crew, Dad Stop Embarrassing Me, The Duchess, Grand Army, The Irregulars, and Jupiter’s Legacy, and recently nixed longer-running series Bonding and Mr. Iglesias.

The cancellation comes on the same day Virgin River scored an unprecedented two-season renewal to take it through its fifth season.

Virgin River has been a resounding success since its launch, with the most recent batch of episodes becoming the most popular on Netflix for several days.

The said thing about the Hit & Run cancellation is that it ended on a major cliffhanger.

After a long three-year production cycle, it's a shame there will be no resolution.

The critical and viewer reception was generally positive, and it's possible the cancellation had more to do with the COVID-related production issues.

Netflix previously canceled The Society, I Am Not Okay With This, and GLOW due to pandemic-related issues.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.