Jeopardy!: Mayim Bialik, Ken Jennings Set as Hosts for Remainder of 2021

Jeopardy! is looking to the future.

The beloved game show has announced who will be hosting the show for the duration of 2021, and there are two fan-favorite names!

Mayim Bialik, who was set to host all primetime editions of the series, will host alongside Jeopardy! GOAT contestant Ken Jennings.

The pair will be with the show for the rest of the year, bringing the rotating roster of guest hosts to a close.

Bialik has three weeks of episodes set to begin next week and run through November 5.

Thereafter they will host when their schedules allow.

The move comes weeks after former Jeopardy! exec producer Mike Richards announced he was exiting the show as host and EP shortly after his tenure at the wheel kicked off.

Richards was set to replace permanent host Alex Trebek, who passed away last year, but controversial comments on a resurfaced podcast ultimately led to him stepping down as host.

He maintained his EP credit at the time, but he was subsequently fired by Sony Pictures Television.

"I’m writing to let you know that Mike will no longer be serving as EP of Wheel and Jeopardy! effective immediately," Suzanne Prete, EVP, Business and Strategy, shared in a memo to staff late last month.

"We had hoped that when Mike stepped down from the host position at Jeopardy! it would have minimized the disruption and internal difficulties we have all experienced these last few weeks."

"That clearly has not happened," the memo continues.

"Michael Davies from Embassy Row has agreed to help with production on an interim basis until further notice," the series says of Richards' temporary replacement.

"Michael and I will work together with all of you in the weeks ahead to ensure that production remains on schedule and we do not miss a beat as we head into the new season."

"I know this has been a challenging time for the entire team, and I want to thank you all for your cooperation and professionalism over these last few weeks."

"As Ravi mentioned last week, I will be more involved in the day-to-day on our shows moving forward and I am looking forward to working closely with all of you. Please don’t hesitate to reach out if you need anything," the memo concludes.

Richards actually hosted a bunch of episodes this week.

They were filmed shortly after he was set as host, and the show opted to air them.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.