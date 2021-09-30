Judy Justice: Judge Judy Heads to Streaming in Trailer for IMDb TV Series

Judge Judy, in its current form, is over.

Judy Sheindlin has made a beeline for the world of streaming and has crafted a complete different series.

IMDb TV released the official trailer for the highly anticipated courtroom series, Judy Justice today, and the premiere date date has been anonounced.

Judy Justice premieres November 1, with new episodes available every weekday.

The Original series is exclusively available on IMDb TV, Amazon’s premium free streaming service.

"The reality court program, presided over by Judge Sheindlin, adjudicates real-life cases filed from all over the country," reads the official logline.

Joining Judge Sheindlin in the courtroom are bailiff Kevin Rasco, a retired Los Angeles probation officer and entrepreneur.

Also joining is court stenographer Whitney Kumar, a board-certified court reporter in the state of California.

The final person joining in hte courtroom is Sarah Rose, a law clerk and Judge Sheindlin's granddaughter, extending the legacy of the television and courtroom pioneer by bringing in a new generation of legal analysis.

Judy Justice is executive produced and directed by Randy Douthit and co-executive produced by Amy Freisleben. Scott Koondel is also an executive producer.

News of the premiere date comes just under a year after the series was picked up.

“I’m over the moon to be in business with Amazon Studios, and continuing this incredible journey with them on a new platform is so exciting,” Sheindlin said in a statement of the series order.

“I used to yell at my husband, Jerry, for all the packages he had ordered from Amazon every day. I have enough mouthwash in the cabinets to keep the entire planet’s breath fresh until the next millennium,” she said. “

"The doorbell never stops ringing. The dogs don’t even bark at the delivery people anymore. After I signed this deal, I apologized to Jerry. Who would have thought that the Sheindlin’s and Amazon would be mishpachah?”

“Judge Judy Sheindlin is a TV icon and visionary who has entertained millions of fans for decades,” then-IMDb TV co-heads of content Lauren Anderson and Ryan Pirozzi said in a statement.

“As we build the IMDb TV slate of high-quality, ambitious Amazon Studios Originals, we are delighted to deliver customers a court program from the legendary Judge Sheindlin who, without a doubt, is the very best in the business.”

News of the new series dropped shortly after the stunning announcement that the syndicated courtroom show Sheindlin had presided over for 25 years was coming to an end.

Check out the trailer below for Judy Justice.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.