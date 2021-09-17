Law & Order: SVU's Demore Barnes Speaks Out Following Sudden Exit: 'I Don't Totally Know Why This Has Happened'

Two weeks after the stunning announcement that Law & Order: SVU was saying goodbye to Demore Barnes, the star is speaking out.

Barnes took to Instagram to break his silence on the matter, and much like the fans, the decision took him by surprise.

"I know you’re sad and surprised — I am, too,” the actor who played Deputy Chief Christian Garland shared with fans.

“I don’t totally know why this has happened,” the star continued in the video.

Barnes said that he was “so very proud to have played the first Black deputy chief in SVU history.”

The star went on to thank his colleagues for the time he spent on the show, with a special thanks to Mariska Hargitay for “spearheading my shift to series regular” last season.

Barnes joined the cast during Law & Order: SVU Season 21 alongside Jamie Gray Hyder as Kat Tamin.

Both were upped to series regular the following season, but fans were taken by surprise when it was announced they would both be exiting on next week's season premiere.

Hyder spoke out about the decision earlier this month.

"It is with a heavy heart that I confirm Kat's departure from the squad room," Hyder shared on social media.

"The decision was made above my pay grade, and wouldn't have been my choice," the star continued.

"But hey - that's show biz for ya."

"To anyone who felt represented by any part of Kat's being or mission," the emotional post continued.

"Please know that you will always have representation in me."

"Thanks to the SVUniverse for welcoming me with open arms," the star said of the fandom.

"It's been an experience that I have grown from greatly and will never forget."

Neither NBC nor SVU execs have shed light on the matter, but we'll keep you up to speed!

It's unfortunate that fans built a connection with these characters only for them to be ousted before their storylines reach a natural endpoint.

What are your thoughts on the decision?

Will you miss either of the stars, or do you think it was time to switch things up?

Hit the comments.

SVU returns Thursday, September 23, with the first part of its season premiere.

Remember, you can watch Law & Order: SVU online right here via TV Fanatic to get up to speed.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.