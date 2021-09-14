Locke & Key: Season 2 Trailer Teases Darkness for the Locke Family

The journey back to Keyhouse is going to be filled with more perils than before.

Netflix on Tuesday shared a first-look teaser for Locke & Key Season 2, premiering October 22, and, well, it's going to be a rough time for everyone involved.

After their father is murdered under mysterious circumstances, the three Locke siblings and their mother move into their ancestral home, Keyhouse, which they discover is full of magical keys that may be connected to their father's death.

As the Locke children explore the different keys and their unique powers, a mysterious demon awakens — and will stop at nothing to steal them.

From Carlton Cuse (Lost, Bates Motel) and Meredith Averill (The Haunting of Hill House), Locke & Key is a coming-of-age mystery about love, loss, and the unshakable bonds that define family.

The cast includes Darby Stanchfield (Nina Locke), Connor Jessup (Tyler Locke), Emilia Jones (Kinsey Locke), Jackson Robert Scott (Bode Locke), Petrice Jones (Scot Cavendish), Bill Heck (Rendell Locke), Thomas Mitchell Barnett (Sam Lesser), and Coby Bird (Rufus Whedon).

Rounding out the cast is Jesse Camacho (Doug Brazelle), Asha Bromfield (Zadie Wells), Griffin Gluck (Gabe), Hallea Jones (Eden), Aaron Ashmore (Duncan Locke), Liyuo Abere (Jamie Bennett), and Brendan Hines (Josh Bennett).

The teaser shows the demon inhabiting Eden's body turning to wild ways of getting what they want.

As you will recall, Dodge managed to move into a different teenager's body, confirming that the Locke siblings will find themselves trying to get the upper hand.

With this possessed iteration of Eden, and Dodge posing as another teen, the Lockes will have to find a way to figure out who is the person causing all of the problems in town.

The teaser has the keys on full display, showing the kids in more high-stakes situations than before.

Whether there will be a clear path forward for everyone, we don't know, but we'll need to tune into Locke & Key Season 2 when it arrives next month.

And, if you're worried about the future, we have some good news.

Locke & Key Season 3 is already well into production, so we have plenty of drama on the horizon.

Check out the clip below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.