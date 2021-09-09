Manifest Season 4 Cast: Who's In? Who's Out?

Manifest's fourth season on Netflix will feature some changes on the casting front.

The beloved series was saved last month by the streaming giant after NBC canceled it after three seasons.

At the time, only Josh Dallas, J.R. Ramirez, and Melissa Roxburgh had closed deals to return for the final 20 episodes.

In a new report, Deadline has revealed the cast for the fourth & final season.

Athena Karkanis is officially out of the series after three seasons, and if you watch Manifest online, you know why.

Jack Messina is also bowing out of the series as Cal Stone.

This is another move that should come as no surprise given the events of the season finale.

Ty Doran will assume the role of Cal as a full-fledged series regular for Manifest Season 4.

Parveen Kaur, and Luna Blaise have all inked new deals to continue on as Saanvi and Olive.

Holly Taylor will be back as Angelina in what looks to be a bigger role in the final episodes.

Matt Long, who plays Zeke, has yet to close a deal after signing up for a new NBC pilot.

However, hope remains that the actor will be able to do both projects should the new NBC pilot go to series.

"When Montego Air Flight 828 landed safely after a turbulent but routine flight, the crew and passengers were relieved," reads Netflix's description for Season 4.

"Yet in the span of those few hours, the world had aged five years — and their friends, families and colleagues, after mourning their loss, had given up hope and moved on."

"Now, faced with the impossible, they’re all given a second chance. But as their new realities become clear, a deeper mystery unfolds and some of the returned passengers soon realize they may be meant for something greater than they ever thought possible in this emotionally rich, unexpected journey into a world grounded in hope, heart, and destiny."

“What started years ago as a flight of fancy deep in my imagination has evolved into the jet engine journey of a lifetime. Never in my wildest dreams could I have envisioned the worldwide outpouring of love and support for this story, its characters, and the team who work so hard to bring it all to life," said creator Jeff Rake after a fan campaign resulted in a pickup.

"That we will be able to reward the fans with the ending they deserve moves me to no end. On behalf of the cast, the crew, the writers, directors, and producers, thank you to Netflix, to Warner Bros., and of course to the fans. You did this.”

