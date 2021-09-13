Narcos Mexico Ending With Season 3 at Netflix

Narcos Mexico's upcoming third season will also be its last.

Netflix on Monday confirmed the news, revealing the series will end for good on November 5 when the third season drops in its entirety.

As for what's on tap in the final season, the streamer offered up the following:

Set in the 90s, when the globalization of the drug business ignites, Season 3 examines the war that breaks out after Felix’s arrest.

As newly independent cartels struggle to survive political upheaval and escalating violence, a new generation of Mexican kingpins emerge. But in this war, truth is the first casualty - and every arrest, murder and take-done only pushes real victory further away…

New series regulars for the final season include Luis Gerardo Méndez (Charlie’s Angels) as Victor Tapia, Alberto Guerra (Crime Diaries: The Candidate) as Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada, and Luisa Rubino (Simply Maria) as Andrea Nuñez,

Additionally, Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio (aka rapper Bad Bunny) will stop by in a guest-starring role as Arturo “Kitty” Paez.

Returning series regulars include Scoot McNairy, Jose Maria Yazpik, Alfonso Dosal, Mayra Hermosillo, Matt Letscher, Manuel Masalva, Alejandro Edda, and Gorka Lasaosa.

Series co-creator Carlo Bernard is taking over as showrunner reins from the longtime Narcos boss Eric Newman.

Newman was under an overall deal with the streamer on both the feature side (Bright, Power Project) and the television side (Hemlock Grove, Narcos and Narcos:Mexico).

In addition, Wagner Moura, who starred as Pablo Escobar during the first two seasons of Narcos, will return to the series, directing two episodes in the new season.

"I am grateful for my five years at the helm of Narcos and Narcos: Mexico and am immensely proud of what this spectacular team has achieved with these shows," Newell said last year when the news was announced.

"Carlo Bernard is the first person I ever spoke to about this project, over ten years ago, and I am extremely pleased to leave the steering of Season 3 of Narcos: Mexico in his very capable hands."

