On My Block Final Season Trailer: How Will it End?

One of Netflix's best series is about to launch its final batch of episodes.

Yes, we're talking about On My Block.

The streamer on Monday dropped the trailer for On My Block Season 4, and it teases a lot of changes for the characters at the wheel of the series.

It begins in the past, with Cesar telling Monse that the only thing he will do in life is join a gang and turn to a life of crime.

Monse, of course, is trying to tell her love interest there's more out there for him.

Unfortunately, the characters are all apart when the final season debuts, with them all going their separate ways following a significant time jump.

It's an exciting way to shake up the dynamics for the final batch of episodes, but the road back to friendship for this quartet is not going to be easy.

"Season 4 finds our friends two years later, having gone their separate ways. When a secret is unburied, they quickly learn you can’t run from the past, and they will need to stick together to survive."

The cast includes Diego Tinoco as Cesar Diaz, Sierra Capri as Monse Finnie, Jason Genao as Ruby Martinez, Brett Gray as Jamal Turner, Jessica Marie Garcia as Jasmine, and Julio Macias as Oscar.

There was a big delay in Netflix officially picking up the final season, with fans waiting to find out the fate of the series for several months.

It has always been one of Netflix's bigger series, at one point being declared the most-binged.

It would have been a slap in the face to the fans to cancel the series without a conclusion, but at least we no longer need to worry about that.

As previously reported, the cast will be getting big pay bumps for the final season, rising to $850,000.

If the show did manage to eke out a fifth season renewal, the stars would have made around $1.05 million for the season.

The final season will also consist of more episodes this time around, with 10 episodes available to stream when the show returns Monday, October 4.

Yes, the streamer is switching things up by launching the show on an earlier weekday.

Check out the trailer below and hit the comments with your thoughts.

here’s to one last time around the block 🥲 the final season of On My Block streams October 4 pic.twitter.com/Aeqrjb0XyO — Con Todo (@contodonetflix) September 20, 2021

