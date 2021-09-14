One of Us Is Lying: Trailer and Premiere Date for Peacock Drama

One of Us Is Lying finally has a premiere date.

The highly-anticipated teen drama launches Thursday, October 7, on Peacock.

The 8-episode season will roll out over the course of three weeks, with new episodes dropping in batches on Thursdays.

As a result, the rollout plan is as follows:

Episodes 1-3 will drop Thursday, October 7

Episodes 4-6 on Thursday, October 14

Episodes 7-8 on Thursday, October 21

It's a different way to do things, and HBO Max successfully shared some of its shows that way.

Netflix has been trialing it on reality series, but it seems to be doing well among people who watch scripted shows.

Based on Karen M. McManus's #1 New York Times best-selling novel, One Of Us Is Lying is the story of what happens when five high schoolers walk into detention, and only four make it out alive.

Everyone is a suspect, and everyone has something to hide.

The series stars Annalisa Cochrane (Addy), Chibuikem Uche (Cooper), Marianly Tejada (Bronwyn), Cooper van Grootel (Nate), Barrett Carnahan (Jake), Mark McKenna (Simon), Melissa Collazo (Maeve), and Jessica McLeod (Janae).

The official trailer was also released this week by Peacock, and it seems like a compelling enough tale to span 8 episodes.

There seems to be a lot of characters in the mix, but the true test will be in whether the mystery has the legs to keep the show going.

Many mysteries fail to keep fans intrigued from beginning to end, but given the source material and the talent associated, we're cautiously optimistic about this one.

One of Us Lying is produced by UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group.

Darío Madrona (co-creator of Elite) serves as showrunner and executive producer. Erica Saleh ("Evil") wrote the pilot and executive produces. The series is also executive produced by John Sacchi and Matt Groesch of 5 More Minutes Productions, who developed the pilot.

Filmmaker and actress Jennifer Morrison directed and produced the pilot.

Check out the full trailer below and hit the comments with your thoughts.

Do you think this will be a good series?

Hit the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.