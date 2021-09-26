Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 1 Episode 10 Review: Paid in Full

And just like that, we reached the end.

Coming into this spinoff/prequel, there was some uncertainty about framing an entire series around such a polarizing character from the original Power. But each week, they came in and crafted a wonderful tale with a host of powerful new characters, and Raising Kanan became must-see television.

Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 1 Episode 10 is a fitting end to a fantastic freshman campaign.

The original Power had stretches where there was SO much action, and then they’d breath and get into the character moments. Raising Kanan is a more character-driven show, which is why this final hour feels a bit subdued.

But that’s not a bad thing at all.

Kanan shooting Howard is a significant moment in not only Kanan’s life but the trajectory of the show. The audience is now acutely aware that no one is safe.

Picking up exactly where Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 1 Episode 9 left off was a brilliant move because it puts us right back into the emotions of that moment. And right back into Kanan’s frame of mind, which is scattered at best.

This hour also effectively gives us a pulse on the streets, which goes into literal panic mode when a detective is gunned down. The roads are closed off in the blink of an eye, and people are rounded up simply for daring to be outside.

Considering what he’s just done, Kanan is rather stoic, something we saw a lot of in the elder Kanan who wronged people without a shred of remorse.

Raq, on the other hand, puts on a good face, but you can tell she’s a bit frazzled. She had a plan in place, and almost immediately, things started to go off the rails.

It’s an interesting choice to have Raq and Kanan separated for much of the hour, which means we don’t get more than a passing scene of them talking about what has happened.

Raq has asked her child to murder someone. And this someone is a cop.

The entire force is out for blood, and Raq knew that was going to happen. She was well aware of the dangers and the risks, but it was a move she made anyway. Sure, the hope is that the crime can be pinned on Unique, but there are no guarantees.

Especially when your plan boils down to a series of events lining up perfectly.

Kanan honestly thought he was doing what was right for the family. He took Raq’s words to heart and figured my mom said this man was a threat, so he needs to be eliminated. He doesn’t seem to think far beyond that, which is just a show of naivety.

His conversation with Jukebox is illuminating because she doesn’t hold back at all. She calls Kanan out for his fake macho crap, and she also points out the obvious; your mother made you do an incredibly dangerous and borderline stupid thing.

No matter what the reasoning, Kanan should have never been put in that position. But in her mind, he was the only one who could do it, but now what?

Having to shuffle Kanan out of town seemed reactionary but also suspicious if anyone was paying any attention.

Lou-Lou, bad lungs at all, trekked his way across town from the hospital just to tell Raq about herself, but she wasn’t willing to listen at all. And he was dead right about everything he was saying.

You could actually see the pain on his face when he found out Kanan was the one who shot Howard because he knew that was it. Kanan was officially going to be in the business for life now, whether he wanted it or not.

He was going to be stuck, just like him. Stuck in a life that probably starts off feeling one way but can quickly dovetail into something else entirely.

Have you lost your damn mind? Lou-Lou [to Raq] Permalink: Have you lost your damn mind?

Lou asking Raq if she’s lost her mind is funny, but also, has Raq lost her mind?

I know the image of Raq looking out over the city, seemingly pleased with all her plans working, is supposed to signify that she’s well-aware of all her actions and proud of them, but man, the last few episodes have felt like a different Raq at times.

Though, to be fair, even Raq herself seems to understand that she’s changed and dropped the ball in specific ways, i.e., her relationship with Symphony, and so this Raq may be more in line with who she really is.

But her previous denouncement of Marvin, laughing in Lou-Lou’s face when he told her he was out of the business, and SENDING KANAN TO KILL HIS OWN FATHER feels like a step a two over the line.

There are no real fireworks to close out the hour, besides the fact that Howard made it through surgery and is very much alive and already ready to talk!

I was way premature in proclaiming his death, though in my defense, if someone gets shot twice from point-blank range, there is a very high percentage chance they will not pull through and be conscious a few hours later.

But I digress, Howard is very much alive, and he has the shooter’s name on the tip of his tongue.

Now, obviously, he could give up Kanan, and that would be that. But Howard is clever, and calculating and wouldn’t it be juicier to still frame Unique and get to Kanan to tell him the truth about why his mother wanted him dead in the first place?

Howard knows now that Raq would rather see him dead than owe him or have him be a part of Kanan’s life. So there is definitely a scenario where Howard keeps Kanan free to try to mold him and turn him against Raq.

If there is one thing we know about all shows in the Power Universe, it’s that things rarely ever go the expected way. So, if you’re expecting Kanan to go on trial for Howard’s attempted murder, you might want to expand that thinking because there are so many other crazy ways things could go.

And lucky for us, Power Book III: Raising Kanan will be back for another season to give us all the answers.

Everything Else You Need To Know

Marvin screwing everything up is on-brand for Marvin. Planting the jacket in Unique’s apartment was obviously a necessary part of the plan, but while he was out driving around, he didn’t see the increased cop presence? He should have gotten off the streets ASAP to check in with Raq.

Burke has grown on me this season. Howard has basically no one is in his corner, but Burke was ready to go to war for him.

Unique putting together Raq’s master plan was nice, but was going back to your apartment the smartest move?

Raq’s mom is a trip. Somehow next season, we need to see all three siblings and mom together because I have a feeling she will be roasting them non-stop for no reason.

Perhaps Symphony can be trusted…?

It’s been a joy to cover this series this season! And as long as they keep making Power series, I will be here consuming them and shouting into the ether about how great they are!

Feel free to drop a comment down below and let me know what you thought about the finale and the season as a whole.

And also what you are looking forward to seeing next season!

Until we meet again, make sure you watch Power Book III: Raising Kanan online so you don't miss out on this gem of a show!

