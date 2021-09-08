Regé-Jean Page Teases Possible Bridgerton Return

Bridgerton fans around the world were left shocked and upset following the news that Regé-Jean Page would not be returning for Bridgerton Season 2.

Now, the actor has left many fans questioning whether he could return as the Duke of Hastings in a cameo during the forthcoming season.

British GQ asked the star whether he could appear, eliciting the following response:

"You know I couldn't tell you."

Indeed, casting scoop of this caliber would be kept under wraps until transmission.

“Isn’t there something wonderful about being surprised by what you weren’t suspecting?” the actor teased when the outlet asked again.

Could you imagine the reaction if Page did return to the series in any capacity?

Even if it was just a tiny scene, there would be a lot of happy viewers of the series.

Page was one half of the show's romance on the freshman season, starring opposite Phoebe Dynevor.

“Dear Readers, while all eyes turn to Lord Anthony Bridgerton’s quest to find a Viscountess, we bid adieu to Regé-Jean Page, who so triumphantly played the Duke of Hastings,” the message began in April that confirmed the exit of the star.

“We’ll miss Simon’s presence onscreen, but he will always be a part of the Bridgerton family,” it continued.

“Daphne will remain a devoted wife and sister, helping her brother navigate the upcoming social season and what it has to offer – more intrigue and romance than my readers may be able to bear.”

The reaction to his exit was heard around the world, and Shonda Rhimes said it was the type of reaction she got when a long-serving Grey's Anatomy character was killed off.

“I was really shocked, because usually that happens when I’ve killed off somebody that’s been around for a while. Like, we didn’t kill [the Duke], he’s still alive,” she shared to Vanity Fair.

Page was only signed to a one-year deal with the series and moved on to other projects when production wrapped.

Bridgerton Season 2 is set to focus on the love story of Lord Anthony Bridgerton and Kate Sharma.

The series has been in production over the last few months, and it's set to return in late 2021 or early 2022.

What are your thoughts on this possible comeback for the Duke of Hastings?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.