Sex Education Season 3 Trailer: So. Many. Changes.

The good days at Moordale High appear to be well and truly in the past.

Netflix has dropped the full-length trailer for Sex Education Season 3, and the new headmaster (played by Jemima Kirke) appears to be all about embracing change.

She's clearly been given the job of clearing up the school's image after it being declared "Sex School" following a string of very public controversies.

Hope sets out to change quite a bit about the school, including giving the students uniforms, painting over lockers, and among other wild things.

There's even a woman in one of the classes yelling at the students that sex is bad. Make of that what you will.

We also delve deeper into the complicated relationship between Otis and Maeve, who has clearly not been around each other since the whole deleted voicemail at the end of the second season.

Speaking of Maeve, it looks like her friendship with Aimee has hit a major snag as Maeve concludes that they both come from very different worlds.

While that may be true, they've managed to work together on several things, so it would be a shame for their friendship to implode.

Meanwhile, Adam and Eric's relationship seems to be in a good place, which is a good thing since most of the other relationships appear to be in jeopardy.

"It’s a new year, Otis is having casual sex, Eric and Adam are official, and Jean has a baby on the way," reads the official description for Season 3.

"Meanwhile, new headteacher Hope (played by Jemima Kirke) tries to return Moordale to a pillar of excellence, Aimee discovers feminism, Jackson gets a crush and a lost voicemail still looms."

"Prepare for commitment animals, alien phenomena, vulva cupcakes and much more of Madam Groff."

Other new cast members include Jason Isaacs playing Peter Groff, Mr. Groff’s more successful and not very modest older brother, recording artist and songwriter, Dua Saleh, who joins in their acting debut, playing Cal, a nonbinary student at Moordale.

Indra Ové is also on board as Elsie’s foster mum Anna.

Sex Education stars Asa Butterfield, Gillian Anderson, Emma Mackey, Ncuti Gatwa, Connor Swindells, Aimee-Lou Wood, Kedar Williams-Stirling, Chaneil Kular, Simone Ashley, Mimi Keene, and Tanya Reynolds.

The cast also includes Mikael Persbrandt, Patricia Allison, Sami Outalbali, Anne-Marie Duff, George Robinson, Chinenye Ezeudu, Alistair Petrie, Samantha Spiro, Rakhee Thakrar, and Jim Howick.

The series is written and created by Laurie Nunn and produced by Eleven.

The writing team includes Sophie Goodhart, Selina Lim, Mawaan Rizwan, Temi Wilkey, and Alice Seabright, with additional material from Jodie Mitchell.

Season 3 is directed by Ben Taylor and Runyararo Mapfumo. Laurie Nunn, Ben Taylor, and Jamie Campbell are also Executive Producers.

Sex Education Season 3 arrives on Netflix on September 17.

We will have a full spoiler-free review later this week, as well as episodics when the series debuts.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.