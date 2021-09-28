Slumber Party Massacre Remake at Syfy? Hell, Yeah!

Syfy is bringing us an updated classic, and we couldn't be more excited!

The '80s were all about cheesy horror, and The Slumber Party Massacre is about as cheesy as it gets.

Thankfully, some things never get old -- horror, cheese, and coeds among them.

This movie has deep roots that appeal to the best TV Fanatics around, as the original was directed by Amy Holden Jones, who you know as The Resident showrunner.

This time out, hot on the heels of SurrealEstate, Danishka Esterhazy directs, so we know the remake is in good hands.

Airing on Saturday, October 16 at 9/8c, this new contemporary twist-filled reimagining of the 1982 slasher cult classic arrives just in time for Halloween.

Don't you just hate when a slumber party turns into a bloodbath, and a psychotic serial killer wielding a power drill disrupts the fun??

The hour and a half horror film with cast members Hannah Gonera, Frances Sholto-Douglas, Mila Rayne, Alex McGregor, Reze-Tiana Wessels, Michael Lawrence Potter, and many other favorite characters.

Slumber Party Massacre is produced by Shout! Studios and Blue Ice Pictures and executive produced and directed by Danishka Esterhazy (The Banana Splits Movie/ SYFY’s SurrealEstate).

Suzanne Keilly (Ash vs. Evil Dead) wrote, and Brent Haynes, Bob Emmer, Garson Foos, and Jordan Fields also executive produced.

The original spawned a trilogy of films (Slumber Party Massacre II and III) and spinoffs (Sorority House Massacre and Cheerleader Massacre).

So, we have high hopes that if enough of us tune in, we'll be knee-deep in massacres on Syfy for the foreseeable future!!

