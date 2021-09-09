Star Trek Day Announcements: Picard Renewal & Trailer, Discovery Return Date, & More!

Star Trek Day was chock-full of announcements for fans of the iconic sci-fi franchise, and we're rounding up all the intel for you below.

Paramount+ unveiled a brand-new Season 2 trailer for its Star Trek: Picard.

The trailer also revealed fans can expect the new season in February 2022 on Paramount+ in the U.S.

What's more, the beloved series has already been renewed for a third season.

The series features Patrick Stewart reprising his iconic role as Jean-Luc Picard, which he played for seven seasons on Star Trek: The Next Generation, and follows this iconic character into the next chapter of his life.

The series is produced by CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment.

For season two, Alex Kurtzman, Akiva Goldsman, Terry Matalas, Patrick Stewart, Heather Kadin, Aaron Baiers, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth, Doug Aarniokoski, and Dylan Massin serve as executive producers; and Kirsten Beyer serves as co-executive producer.

Akiva Goldsman and Terry Matalas serve as co-showrunners for season two.

The cast also includes Alison Pill, Isa Briones, Evan Evagora, Michelle Hurd, Santiago Cabrera, Jeri Ryan, Orla Brady, John de Lancie, Annie Wersching ,and Brent Spiner.

Check out the trailer below and scroll down for even more announcements.

It was also revealed which characters the previously announced cast members Jess Bush, Christina Chong, Celia Rose Gooding, Melissa Navia, and Babs Olusanmokun, along with the newly announced Bruce Horak, will portray in the upcoming original series Star Trek: Strange New World.

They star alongside series stars Anson Mount (Captain Christopher Pike), Rebecca Romijn (Number One), and Ethan Peck (Spock).

Their character names are as follows:

- Jess Bush is Nurse Christine Chapel

- Christina Chong is La'an Noonien-Singh

- Celia Rose Gooding is Cadet Nyota Uhura

- Melissa Navia is Lt. Erica Ortegas

- Babs Olusanmokun is Dr. M'Benga

- Bruce Horak is Hemmer

Check out the announcement below.

Elsewhere, we learned that Star Trek Discovery Season 4 will premiere on Thursday, Nov. 18, exclusively for Paramount+ subscribers in the U.S.

The date was revealed following a sneak peek clip from the upcoming fourth season, introduced virtually by series star Sonequa Martin-Green.

The panel featured cast members Wilson Cruz, Blu del Barrio, and Ian Alexander and showrunner and executive producer, Michelle Paradise, and was moderated by host Wil Wheaton.

Season four of the series finds Captain Burnham and the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery facing a threat unlike any they've ever encountered.

With Federation and non-Federation worlds alike feeling the impact, they must confront the unknown and work together to ensure a hopeful future for all.

The cast for the season includes Sonequa Martin-Green (Captain Michael Burnham), Doug Jones (Saru), Anthony Rapp (Paul Stamets), Mary Wiseman (Sylvia Tilly), Wilson Cruz (Dr. Hugh Culber), David Ajala (Cleveland "Book" Booker), and Blu del Barrio (Adira).

Also released was a mid-season trailer for Star Trek: Lower Decks, which you can check out below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.