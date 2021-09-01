Stephen Amell Explains Removal From Delta Flight, Says He 'Had Too Many Drinks'

Stephen Amell is opening up about what really happened when he was removed from a Delta Airlines flight earlier this year.

“What happened was — and it’s very, very simple — I had too many drinks, and I had too many drinks in a public place. And I got on a plane,” the Heels actor said on Michael Rosenbaum‘s podcast Inside of You.

"I was pissed off about something else that had nothing to do with Cass, my wife, and I picked a fight. Just picked a fight because I wanted to be loud and upset," Amell added.

"My wife said one thing the entire time, which was, 'If you don't lower your voice, they're going to kick you off the plane,'" Amell explained.

Rosenbaum asked whether Amell remembered what made him upset.

"Honestly, I can’t even remember what I was upset about, which was indicative of two things. A, Handle your liquor. I had too many drinks, right? And B, it clearly wasn’t important," Amell said.

"I was just upset and wanted to be upset and sure enough after [Cass] said this, a guy came by and said, 'Sir, you have to keep your voice down, please.'"

Amell said that his wife was completely right and that he was probably loud during the incident. He said that he was wearing noise-canceling headphones, which probably made his voice louder than he thought it was.

The star was quick to point out that it wasn't an excuse, but he also said he was ashamed of the incident.

"I’m actually, frankly, like deeply ashamed of it. I was quiet for 10 minutes, a guy came back. Clearly, I had made somebody uncomfortable, somebody said something, and they just made the decision, you've gotta get off the plane," he said.

Amell also touched on the tweet in which he characterized the incident as an argument between himself and his wife.

"I feel like I went the better part of 10 years without being an a**hole in public. I was an a**hole in public," the former Arrow actor added.

The tweet was shared in the early hours of the morning after being told about the incident being in the news.

"The scariest part is I was inebriated, I was upset, and it would have been very easy... what if I just casually, flippantly, not being in sound mind and body, if I offer like a quick passive f**k off — and all of a sudden I’m in these bracelets? I mean, maybe I destroy my entire life, my entire career," Amell said.

Amell currently stars on Heels, a new Starz drama, which airs Sundays.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.