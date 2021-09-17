Succession Season 3: New Trailer Offers First Look at Adrien Brody and Alexander Skarsgard in Character

As HBO begins releasing more materials for Succession Season 3, our anticipation is growing.

The latest trailer also includes our first look at new guest stars and finally offers some of the signature comedy fans have come to love.

This is going to be good!

As the entire Roy dynasty begins to crumble (and Kendall (Jeremy Strong) is the top trending topic, even inching out tater tots, everything we love about this effed-up family is heightened.

This time around, the Roys are dragging some new people into their nightmare, played by Alexander Skarsgard, Adrien Brody, and Hope Davis.

We've got Brody's Josh Aronson as a billionaire activist who seems blown away by the Roy family antics. "I thought my family was fucked up. This is next level," Josh says incredulously.

He's going to need to be on his A-game, as the billionaire activist is a key player as the battle for ownership of Waystar intensifies.

Logan's (Brian Cox) death is on the table more than once, as Kendall says, "I can kill him," and Skarsgard's Lukas Matsson hypothetically discusses with Roman (Kieran Culkin) his father's death.

Davis will be playing Sandi Furness, the daughter of one of Logan's long-time rivals, Sandy Furness (Larry Pine).

We see her with Kendall in the Waystar boardroom discussing the company's future, a conversation in which Logan is peering through the glass wall -- if looks could kill!

But it's those we love the most that are highlighted in all their glory.

Kendall is walking the red carpet, Roman is as deliciously Romanesque as ever, and Greg (Nicholas Braun) and Tom (Matthew Macfadyen) are exactly where we'd expect them to be, with Greg whining and Tom taking advantage of him.

Check out the latest trailer now.

Carissa Pavlica is the managing editor and a staff writer and critic for TV Fanatic. She's a member of the Critic's Choice Association, enjoys mentoring writers, conversing with cats, and passionately discussing the nuances of television and film with anyone who will listen. Follow her on Twitter and email her here at TV Fanatic.