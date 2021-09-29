The Book of Boba Fett: Mandalorian Spinoff Sets December Launch on Disney+

The Book of Boba Fett will finally see the light of day in December.

Disney+ announced today that the new Lucasfilm series teased in a surprise end-credit sequence following the Season 2 finale of The Mandalorian will premiere on Wednesday, December 29, exclusively on the streaming service.

Disney+ also debuted the key art for the series.

The Book of Boba Fett Key Art

The series is described as "a thrilling Star Wars adventure, finds legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett and mercenary Fennec Shand navigating the Galaxy's underworld when they return to the sands of Tatooine to stake their claim on the territory once ruled by Jabba the Hutt and his crime syndicate."

The series stars Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen.

Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Robert Rodriguez, Kathleen Kennedy, and Colin Wilson are the executive producers.

The Mandalorian Season 2 Episode 6: The Tragedy photo 7

Karen Gilchrist and Carrie Beck serve as co-executive producers, with John Bartnicki producing and John Hampian as co-producer.

In a surprising move, the series will launch ahead of The Mandalorian Season 3, now set for a 2022 bow on the streaming service.

Boba Fett had a pivotal role on The Mandalorian Season 2, so there's a thirst for more content featuring the iconic character.

The good news is that The Mandalorian Season 3 production started right after Boba Fett's first season wrapped filming, so at least fans know there will be more from Pedro Pascal's dry-humored bounty hunter.

The Mandalorian Season 2 Episode 7: The Believer photo 5

Ever since the arrival of Disney+, the streamer has branched out to expand a string of well-known IPs with their own series.

On the Star Wars front, we have an Obi-Wan Kenobi miniseries and a Cassian Andor miniseries on the way, among others.

As for Marvel, we've had WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, What/If, Loki, and we have shows like Hawkeye, Ms. Marvel, and more still on tap.

The rise of streaming has been good for fans of these properties because they've been given bigger looks into the franchises with new and exciting stories.

Listening to Captain America - The Falcon and The Winter Soldier Season 1 Episode 6

What are your thoughts on the key art?

Are you ready for more stories set in the Star Wars universe?

Hit the comments below.

