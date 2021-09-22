The Endgame: Morena Baccarin and Ryan Michelle Bathe Bank Heist Thriller Ordered at NBC

It may be premiere week but NBC is already looking ahead to midseason.

The network has picked up The Endgame to series, with Morena Baccarin (Gotham, Homeland) and Ryan Michelle Bathe (All Rise, First Wives Club) set as the leads.

As for what the series is about, here's the logline:

A pulse-pounding, high-stakes thriller about Elena Federova (Baccarin), a very recently captured international arms dealer and brilliant criminal mastermind who even in captivity orchestrates a number of coordinated bank heists, and Val Turner (Bathe), the principled, relentless and socially outcast FBI agent who will stop at nothing to foil her ambitious plan.

Sounds interesting, right?

The cast also includes Kamal Angelo Bolden, Costa Ronin, Noah Bean, Jordan Johnson-Hinds, and Mark D. Espinoza.

Nick Wootton is set as the showrunner and will serve as an EP alongside The Fast and the Furious franchise veteran Justin Lin, who directed the pilot.

Additional EPs include Jake Coburn (Arrow, Quantico) and Julie Plec (The Vampire Diaries).

This Plec's second series in the NBCUniversal family after the announcement that she is working on Peacock's forthcoming Vampire Academy, which is currently shooting in Spain.

"St. Vladmir’s Academy isn’t just any boarding school — it’s a hidden place where vampire royals are educated and half-human teens train to protect them from the savage ‘Strigoi’ vampires who would like to see them destroyed," reads the logline that series.

Baccarin is best known for playing Lee Thompkins on Gotham, Jessica on Homeland, and has also appeared in shows such as V, The Good Wife, and The Mentalist.

She also had a pivotal role in the first two Deadpool movies.

Bathe, meanwhile, recently appeared on the CBS legal drama All Rise as Rachel.

Her TV credits also include This Is Us, Empire, and The Rookie.

News of the pickup comes as the networks adapt to a year-round development season after pilot season was scuttled last year due to the pandemic.

NBC's fall plans imploded somewhat when the network canceled Good Girls which was in line for a short fifth -- and final -- season.

The network also axed Law & Order for the Defense, and the recently relocated Manifest.

