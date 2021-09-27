The Last of Us: HBO Shares First Look at Bella Ramsey and Pedro Pascal

The Last of Us is about to make the jump from videogame to TV series.

HBO gave viewers their first taste of highly anticipated TV adaptation with a first-look photo of Pedro Pascal (Joel) and Bella Ramsey (Ellie) looking at the wreckage of a plane crash in the distance.

The photo dropped during Last of Us Day, which celebrates the franchise.

Neil Druckmann, who has been a pivotal figure throughout the two-game series took to social media with the following statement at the photo:

When I first saw them on set in full costume, I was like: "Hooooooly shit! It's Joel & Ellie! 😭!"

The @HBO adaptation of @Naughty_Dog 's The Last of Us is full steam ahead!

Can't wait to show you more (from all of our projects!) Happy #TLoUDay!!!

The TV adaptation is set 20 years after the destruction of modern civilization. It follows Joel, a hardened survivor of the apocalypse, who's hired to smuggle a 14-year-old girl named Ellie out of an oppressive quarantine zone.

The seemingly small job becomes a brutal journey as they come to depend on each other for survival. The plot appears to be the same as the original game, which should provide a wealth of source material.

The Last of Us comes from Craig Mazin (Chernobyl) and the game's writer and creative director, Neil Druckmann. It will be produced by HBO and Sony Pictures TV along with PlayStation Productions, Word Games, and game developer Naughty Dog.

"Craig and Neil are visionaries in a league of their own," said HBO Programming executive vp Francesca Orsi when HBO went straight to series on the project.

"With them at the helm alongside the incomparable Carolyn Strauss, this series is sure to resonate with both die-hard fans of The Last of Us games and newcomers to this genre-defining saga."

"We're delighted to partner with Naughty Dog, Word Games, Sony and PlayStation to adapt this epic, powerfully immersive story."

What are your thoughts on the first-look photo?

Are you ready for the series to make the jump to TV?

Production has been underway for a few months now, so a 2022 premiere is looking likely.

We are so excited for this one!

