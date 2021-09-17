The Real Housewives of New York City Reunion Canceled at Bravo

The drama surrounding The Real Housewives of New York City is showing no signs of slowing down.

Fans will not get to see the current roster of housewives come together to run down the season's biggest developments, it has been announced.

Per the Daily Mail, the reunion has been officially canceled.

"Due to scheduling challenges around taping the reunion of The Real Housewives of New York City in a timely manner, Bravo confirmed there will not be a reunion for this season," a spokesperson for the network told the outlet.

"It's disappointing to not be able to bring the cast back together, but we are happy to have ended on such a high note with the finale, and are now shifting our focus to next season."

The low-rated and highly criticized 13th season wrapped at the end of August, and with multiple delays, it seemed like there would be no reunion.

"For the love of God — put us out of our misery and stop f***ing around with our lives," the production insider dished.

"This is ridiculous and so unfair. This season should’ve been wrapped by now," the source continued.

"We all know there is something big happening behind the scenes but Bravo needs to just step up and deal with it," the source said. "It’s become an utter joke now."

The taping of the reunion had been delayed several times already, and there was a lot of drama throughout the season for the cast to unpack.

The decision to scrap the reunion entirely certainly sends a message about the way Bravo feels about the series.

With ratings sagging and the cast not delivering the drama fans expect, it's likely there will be several big changes next season, should the cabler proceed with another season.

The Real Housewives of Dallas was placed on an indefinite hiatus earlier this year, likely spelling doom for any future seasons.

RHONY has been around much longer, so it's likely Bravo would want to find a way to salvage it.

It's no surprise that ratings for all Real Housewives shows are on the downside this season, but RHONY is approaching some embarrassing levels.

If it returns, we should prepare for some big changes, which will probably start with the cast.

It was reported earlier this year that Ramona Singer would be let go, but given that those rumors have died down, it's truly unclear what will become of the franchise.

What are your thoughts on the cancellation of the reunion?

Do you think the show should go on?

