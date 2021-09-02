The Republic of Sarah Canceled at The CW

The Republic of Sarah will soon be over at The CW.

Luke Mitchell, who plays Danny Cooper on the freshman drama, has revealed on Twitter the show has been canceled.

"Only one episode left & unfortunately it will be our series finale," the actor shared.

"So much heart went into this show & we’re all very proud of it… so let’s go out with a bang."

"Lots of love, #TheCoopers ❤️#TheRepublicOfSarah Series Finale Monday 6th September 9/8c on @TheCW," the post continued.

The Republic of Sarah stars Stella Baker (Tell Me Your Secrets) as high school teacher Sarah Cooper, who uses an cartographical loophole to declare independence for her small town before a greedy mining company can take control.

“Now Sarah must lead a young group of misfits as they attempt to start their own country from scratch,” reads the official synopsis.

The Republic of Sarah Season 1 is set to wrap on Monday.

The show has been saddled with low ratings since its premiere earlier this summer.

It is currently averaging 326,000 viewers and a 0.05 rating in the demo, meaning the show is one of the lowest-rated on the young-skewing network.

It is narrowly ahead of Dynasty, which airs Fridays and has been the subject of many pre-emptions this season.

If you're thinking this cancellation sounds familiar, it's because the network also canceled its last fall pickup around this time last year.

Yep, we're talking about Katy Keene.

On top of that, the network dragged its feet on picking up the Nancy Drew Tom Swift spinoff, which got an official order earlier this week, seemingly sealing the fate of The Republic of Sarah.

The CW has renewed All American, The Flash, Walker, Superman & Lois, Kung Fu, Stargirl, Legacies, Riverdale, Batwoman, Roswell, New Mexico, Two Sentence Horror Stories, Charmed, Nancy Drew, Legends of Tomorrow, and In the Dark.

Fans were quick to voice their upset at the cancellation the comments of Mitchell's tweet.

"I'm sad to see it go😭😭😭 I really loved and enjoyed seeing you as Danny," one fan said, adding:

"You're a phenomenal actor, I love you, your work. This is an amazing show with a wonderful cast, I'm excited to see the finale."

"Aw, not happy to hear that it will be the last episode. 😟 I was enjoying the series," said another.

What are your thoughts on the cancellation?

Did you enjoy the series?

Hit the comments below.

