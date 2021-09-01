The Talk: Elaine Welteroth Exits After 1 Season

The Talk is losing another familiar face.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Elaine Welteroth is vacating her seat on the CBS talk show after a single season.

This marks the second exit in weeks after the announcement that Carrie Ann Inaba is checking out of the series.

Welteroth is well-known for her work as the editor of Teen Vogue.

"It is an absolute honor for anyone, but especially a young Black woman, to occupy space on-air where our perspectives are largely underrepresented," Welteroth said of her departure.

"It was gratifying to be able to show up as my authentic self in front of a live national audience every day in a world as divided as ours and to stay true to myself and what I stand for."

"I came to The Talk to break out of my own echo chamber and to join a diverse cast in helping to bridge some of the divides in our world through conversation and empathy," Welteroth continued.

"I'm proud of how I represented myself and my community. But as I always say: When the music changes, so must your dance! I will miss my talented co-hosts and crew and I wish them the very best."

"Thanks to all those who tuned in every day. I'm excited to continue these necessary conversations in my work and to share my upcoming creative projects soon."

Executive producers Heather Gray and Kristin Matthews issued a statement to THR in which they thanked Elaine for her work on the series.

"We wish Elaine all the best. We are grateful for her passion, enthusiasm, and insight she brought to the show daily. Her openness and meaningful conversations were attributes we admired and always appreciated."

Elaine arrived on the series alongside Amanda Kloots in January following the exit of Eve.

Earlier this year, Sharon Osbourne departed, followed by Carrie Anna Inaba.

As a result, it's been a turbulent year for the series due to the consistent changes in the cast.

Jerry O'Connell joined as the first-ever male co-host in the aftermath of Osbourne's exit.

The next season of The Talk is set to debut later this month on CBS.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.