The Walking Dead: Jeffrey Dean Morgan Teases Potential Negan Spinoff

The Walking Dead may be coming to an end with an expanded final season, but it may not mean the end of Negan.

Jeffrey Dean Morgan teased to TV Line that a spinoff featuring the former leader of the Saviors could be made.

“There’ve been things discussed with me and network people,” he explained to the outlet.

“We’ll see. I mean, Negan could still find his way six feet under [before Season 11 concludes], so that could be a problem unless it’s a prequel."

“But there are still stories to be told with Negan,” he adds.

“I kind of know how the season has worked itself so far, and we’re cracking open windows here and there that would lend themselves to more Negan story.”

The star revealed that he would definitely be open to the idea of spinning the character off into his own project.

“I do love Negan,” he says.

“There’s an amazing opportunity to dive a lot deeper into this man who I think has become very interesting the last few years."

"I’m certainly not opposed to keeping him alive for a bit longer and finding out more about him.”

AMC has yet to officially order any sort of Negan spinoff, but The Walking Dead Season 10 Episode 22, titled "Here's Negan," was a much-needed deep-dive into the man Negan was before the apocalypse.

As a result, there has been a desire to learn more about the character via a franchise expansion, but there's no telling whether it could come to pass.

The good news is that the character does have a wealth of fans who would probably follow the character anywhere.

The live-action universe currently consists of the main series, Fear the Walking Dead and The Walking Dead: World Beyond.

A movie series featuring Andrew Lincoln's Rick Grimes is in the works, but there's been much speculation about whether those movies would actually be made in recent months.

Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride are set to reprise their roles in a new series that will take them on the road, while an anthology series is in the works under the name Tales of The Walking Dead.

If AMC doesn't give Negan a full-length series, it's possible he could get a standalone movie or be featured on Tales of The Walking Dead.

If you watch The Walking Dead online, you know the character continues to evolve, so it might be fun to see where he ends up when the series ends.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.