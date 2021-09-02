The Walking Dead Shocker: Pollyanna McIntosh Returns as Jadis ... With a Huge Catch!

The Walking Dead: World Beyond Season 2 will feature the return of a long-gone character from The Walking Dead.

AMC announced today that The Walking Dead’s Pollyanna McIntosh has joined the cast of The Walking Dead: World Beyond’s ten-episode second season premiering October 3 at 10:00p.m. ET/9c on AMC.

McIntosh will reprise her role as Jadis” a fan favorite from the Walking Dead, which should leave fans with a lot of questions.

If you watch The Walking Dead online, you know that Jadis left the mains series alongside Rick (Andrew Lincoln).

Heck, this might mean we'll finally get some intel on what became of Rick.

Then again, the franchise might want to save those reveals for, you know, the trilogy of movies announced.

On a side note: Does anyone else feel like these movies are no longer happening?

It wouldn't surprise me if Rick returned for the series finale, or something.

Co-created by Scott M. Gimple and Showrunner Matt Negrete, The Walking Dead: World Beyond also stars Aliyah Royale, Alexa Mansour, Nicolas Cantu, Hal Cumpston, Nico Tortorella, Joe Holt, Jelani Alladin, Natalie Gold, and Ted Sutherland.

AMC also debuted a new trailer for the final season of World Beyond.

“We are thrilled to have the terrific Pollyanna McIntosh back as Jadis, and we’re excited for viewers to see how she collides with the characters in this part of the Universe,” said Gimple.

“In our story, years have passed -- we’ll get hints of what happened with that fateful helicopter ride and learn Jadis has new allies and alliances; she is a big part of connecting the CRM and Three Circles mythology that’s seen throughout all three series. We can’t wait to share it all with fans of the TWDU,” said Gimple.

“I love the character of Jadis and I love this world so getting to inhabit her again in collaboration with the talented team at The Walking Dead: World Beyond in beautiful Richmond, Virginia was a joy," said McIntosh.

"I hope audiences will catch up with the first season now so they can fully enjoy this epic final season in October,” the actress added.

TWD: World Beyond Season 2 concludes the epic story of Iris (Royale), Hope (Mansour), Elton (Cantu), and Silas (Cumpston) -- four friends who journeyed across the country on a mission that transformed everything they knew about themselves and the world.

As they face off against the mysterious Civic Republic Military and fight for control of their own destiny, goals will shift, bonds will form and crumble, and innocence will be both lost and found.

Check out the first trailer right here.

