Tiger King Season 2 Premieres This Fall on Netflix -- First Look!

Netflix is taking viewers back to the world of Tiger King.

The streamer on Thursday dropped a teaser for the highly-anticipated follow-up to one of the biggest shows in the history of the streaming service.

The series is set to return sometime in the fall, but a definite date is TBD.

"The global hit Tiger King, which attracted 64 million households in the first four weeks after its March 2020 premiere, will return to Netflix for more madness and mayhem," Netflix shared in a new statement regarding the series.

Indeed, Tiger King was the show everyone was talking about when it launched last year. It's hard to believe it's been a year since the show, especially when you consider we had Carole Baskin on Dancing With the Stars last year.

The project propelled everyone associated to stardom -- some of it good, and some of it not so much.

The series arrived as stay-at-home orders were underway for much of the world, the Netflix audience took a liking to Joe Exotic and everyone else involved.

The series delved into the feud between Joe “Exotic” Schreibvogel and Carole Baskin, which took a devastating turn after Joe was arrested for orchestrating a murder-for-hire plot involving Baskin.

There have been rumors of a follow-up following the success of the original, but there's been no word on just how it would be accomplished given the logistics.

Netflix is keeping the answers down low because it wants fans to be surprised when it returns.

Makes sense, right?

Netflix also announced another four unscripted series on Thursday:

The Puppet Master: Hunting the Ultimate Conman -- Series Premieres in January 2022

Logline: From the acclaimed filmmakers behind The Imposter, this three-part series tells the jaw-dropping story of one of the world's most audacious conmen who was convicted in 2005 for stealing fortunes and destroying multiple lives.

But now, in an incredible twist, the story reaches into the present day, with a desperate family who fear for their mother's safety.

Directors: Sam Benstead, Gareth Johnson Executive Producers: Bart Layton, Rebecca North Production Company: RAW

The Tinder Swindler -- Film Premieres in February 2022

Logline: The Tinder Swindler tells the jaw-dropping story of a prolific conman who posed as a billionaire playboy on Tinder, and the women who set out to bring him down.

Director: Felicity Morris Executive Producers: Bart Layton and Sam Starbuck for RAW; Jeff Gaspin and Eric Levy for Gaspin Media; Stuart Ford and Lourdes Diaz for AGC Studios Production Company: RAW

Trust No One: The Hunt for the Crypto King -- Film Premieres in 2022

Logline: Follow a group of investors turned sleuths as they try to unlock the suspicious death of cryptocurrency multimillionaire Gerry Cotten and the missing $250 million they believe he stole from them.

Director: Luke Sewell Executive Producers: Sophie Jones, Morgan Matthews Production Company: Minnow Films

Bad Vegan -- Series Premieres in 2022

Logline: Celebrity restaurateur Sarma Melngailis becomes the “Vegan Fugitive” when she’s conned out of millions by a man who convinces her that he can expand her food empire and make her beloved pit bull immortal -- as long as she never questions his increasingly bizarre requests.

