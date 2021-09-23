TV Ratings: A Million Little Things Returns Low, One Chicago Holds Up Well

It was another night of mixed results for the broadcast networks.

We'll start with ABC.

The Goldbergs returned with 3.6 million total viewers and a 0.7 rating in the demp -- a decent result for the new series.

The Wonder Years premiere followed at 3.2 million viewers and a 0.7 rating -- a lower than expected launch for the heavily promoted reboot.

The Conners, meanwhile, managed to surge above the last half of its previous season and finish up last season's average.

The live special managed 3.5 million viewers and a 0.7 rating.

Home Economics, meanwhile, didn't hold much of the lead-in support from the previous show.

The series had 2.2 million viewers and a 0.4 rating.

A Million Little Things returned for Season 4 with 2.1 million viewers and a 0.3 rating -- way down from last season's premiere, finale, and average.

Over on NBC, Chicago Med (6.8 million/0.8 rating), Fire (7.3 million/0.9 rating), and PD (6.5 million/0.9 rating) all returned in fine form, proving that procedurals are still reeling in many viewers.

The premiere of Survivor managed 6.2 million viewers and a 1.1 rating across two hours -- a very strong result after such a lengthy hiatus.

Big Brother, in a much later slot, Big Brother took a hit, slipping to 2.9 million viewers and a 0.6 rating.

FOX's The Masked Singer won the night in the demo (1.11 rating) and had 4.7 million viewers.

The series debut of Alter Ego clocked in at 2.9 million viewers and a 0.7 rating.

The CW was left at the starting gate with Riverdale (0.3 million viewers/0.1 rating) and In the Dark (0.3 million/0.1 rating).

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.