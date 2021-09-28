TV Ratings: NCIS: Hawai'i Holds Up, The Big Leap & Ordinary Joe Slip

NCIS: Hawai'i might be the closest thing the broadcast networks get to a hit out of the new shows this season.

The second episode of the new series managed 5.4 million viewers and a 0.5 rating in the demo.

Yes, the total viewer tally is down vs. last week, but the demo remained steady, which bodes well for the future.

Lead-in, NCIS (7.8 million viewers/0.7 rating) was relatively steady with the arrival of Gary Cole.

The Neighborhood (5.2 million/0.6 rating) was flat, while Bob Hearts Abishola (5.3 million/0.6 rating) increased a tenth.

Over on FOX, 9-1-1 was steady at 5.1 million viewers and a 0.8 rating, but The Big Leap drew just 1.5 million viewers and a 0.2 rating.

The series is simply not compatible on the night, but we'll hold further judgment until the episodes stop dropping on Hulu first.

The Voice continued with 6.7 million viewers and a 1.0 rating -- towering above the demo competition.

Ordinary Joe dropped to 2.7 million viewers and a 0.4 rating.

When you consider the lead-in, the show should be performing better.

Don't be surprised if NBC trials the James Wolk drama out of This Is Us at midseason to try to relaunch it.

Dancing With the Stars dipped slightly to 5.1 million viewers and a 0.8 rating, while The Good Doctor inched up with its premiere to 4.6 million viewers and a 0.6 rating.

Roswell New Mexico was The CW's sole original at 490,000 viewers and a 0.1 rating -- steady as a rock.

What did you watch on the night?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.