TV Ratings: The Resident Returns Strong, FBI Franchise Scores for CBS

It was a night of premieres on the broadcast networks as premiere week Tuesday brought a mix of old and new shows to the air.

But there were some mixed results across the networks.

We'll start with The Resident Season 5 Episode 1.

It picked up 2.9 million viewers and a 0.5 rating.

While these numbers are down from last season's premiere, the show managed to perform just a little below the previous average.

Given the trajectory of TV ratings in general, this is a decent return for the show.

After The Resident, Our Kind of People launched with 1.6 million viewers and a 0.3 rating.

The numbers are disappointing and do not bode well for the future.

But, the show could be a hit on post-airdate viewing, so time will tell whether it becomes a hit.

Over on CBS, the network got some decent numbers out of its all FBI night.

The original series kicked things off with 6.8 million viewers and a 0.7 rating, followed by FBI Most Wanted at 6.9 million viewers and a 0.6 rating.

FBI: International kicked things off at 6.2 million viewers and a 0.6 rating -- coming in ahead of the debut of NCIS: Hawai'i one night earlier.

However, the FBI universe kicked off with a three-show crossover, so the true test will be in how they hold up without connecting to the other shows in the coming weeks.

Still, CBS wanted an all night of FBI and it's off to a decent start.

The Voice kicked off its Tuesday edition at 7.1 million viewers and a 1.1 rating -- on par with one night earlier.

The NBC reality series, once again, topped the night, meaning that NBC is already tracking ahead of its counterparts.

New Amsterdam returned in fine form at 3.7 million viewers and a 0.5 rating -- on par with last season's average.

ABC's Bachelor in Paradise took a hit, slipping to 3.3 million viewers and a 0.8 rating, but it was the second-highest-rated show of the night in the demo.

Like I keep saying, reality TV is holding up very well this season.

The CW brought up the rear with Stargirl (0.6 million/0.1 rating) and Supergirl (0.5 million/0.1 rating) at typical levels.

