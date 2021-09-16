Watch American Horror Story Online: Season 10 Episode 5

Did Doris manage to escape her nightmare?

On American Horror Story Season 10 Episode 5, the heavily pregnant mother returned home to find everything had changed.

Dark History - American Horror Story

Meanwhile, Alma tried to get away from her father's control after he told her to veer away from the drug.

Elsewhere, The Chemist enacted a dangerous plan in the name of saving everyone she cared about.

What did it mean for the Gardners?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

American Horror Story Season 10 Episode 5 Quotes

I still don’t understand why you keep her around. We’re trying to be great at something, daddy. People like her just want to get through the day. We want to live deep.

Alma

We’re more than OK. From now on, we’re going to be great.

Harry

American Horror Story Season 10 Episode 5

