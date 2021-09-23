Watch American Horror Story Online: Season 10 Episode 6

How did it all end?

On American Horror Story Season 10 Episode 6, The Chemist's deadly plan kicked into motion, leaving everyone else in jeopardy.

Harry had to make a big call about his future in Provincetown, which in turn, left him questioning his decision to ice out Doris.

What really happened to the pale people?

The answer might surprise you!

Use the video above to watch American Horror Story online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.