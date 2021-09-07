Watch Animal Kingdom Online: Season 5 Episode 9

at .

Did the local law enforcement get their wish?

On Animal Kingdom Season 5 Episode 9, things took a devastating turn when the cops wanted someone to take the fall for the crimes.

Cody Case Files - tall - Animal Kingdom Season 5 Episode 9

However, a surprising secret threatened to derail everything the family worked towards.

Meanwhile, Craig discovered Renn had been keeping a secret about the past.

How did it all play out?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Animal Kingdom Season 5 Episode 9 Quotes

Craig: You know this race has been going on since I was in kindergarten. You assholes show up with t-shirts?
Parker:I'm just trying to support the community, man.
Craig: Oh yeah? Where you from?
Parker: L.A.
Craig: This look like LA to you?
Deran: Can you give me a medium instead? I think I'm going to use it to wipe my ass later.

Deran: What are you doing? Throwing everything away?
Pope: Yeah, Smurf chose it. I hate it.

Animal Kingdom Season 5 Episode 9

Animal Kingdom Season 5 Episode 9 Photos

Riding with Uncle Pope - Animal Kingdom Season 5 Episode 9
Pope Skateboards - tall - Animal Kingdom Season 5 Episode 9
Opposing Bar - tall - Animal Kingdom Season 5 Episode 9
Craig Kicks It - tall - Animal Kingdom Season 5 Episode 9
Worried about the DEA - tall - Animal Kingdom Season 5 Episode 9
Chadwick -tall - Animal Kingdom Season 5 Episode 9
