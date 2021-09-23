Watch Chicago PD Online: Season 9 Episode 1

Did Voight and Ruzek manage to help Burgess?

On Chicago PD Season 9 Episode 1, the aftermath of what happened to the officer came to light, and it left the team trying to help in any way they could.

Meanwhile, a P.D. informant was found dead, and the team was stunned to realize the case was more sinister than they could have anticipated.

What did they learn and who did it put in the frame?

Chicago PD Season 9 Episode 1 Quotes

Hailey: What are we doing?
Voight: Stop.
Hailey: What the hell are we doing?
Voight: We're following a lead It's as simple as that. You just go do your job like any other day, any other case.

Jay: What? Really?
Hailey: I don't want to be without you.
Jay: I don't want to be without you. That doesn't mean--
Hailey: I love you more than anything. I want to start a new chapter. A better chapter with you.

Chicago PD Season 9 Episode 1 Photos

Through the Dark -tall - Chicago PD Season 9 Episode 1
Staying Composed-tall - Chicago PD Season 9 Episode 1
Staying Composed - Chicago PD Season 9 Episode 1
Voice of Reason - tall - Chicago PD Season 9 Episode 1
For Burgess - tall - Chicago PD Season 9 Episode 1
Miller's Lead- tall - Chicago PD Season 9 Episode 1
