Watch Chicago PD Online: Season 9 Episode 1

Did Voight and Ruzek manage to help Burgess?

On Chicago PD Season 9 Episode 1, the aftermath of what happened to the officer came to light, and it left the team trying to help in any way they could.

Meanwhile, a P.D. informant was found dead, and the team was stunned to realize the case was more sinister than they could have anticipated.

What did they learn and who did it put in the frame?

Use the video above to watch Chicago PD online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.