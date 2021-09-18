Watch Dynasty Online: Season 4 Episode 19

at .

Did Fallon manage to fix her relationship with Liam?

On Dynasty Season 4 Episode 19, Amanda tried to give her some perspective on the matter, leading to a bonding session between the sisters.

Blake is Worried - Dynasty Season 4 Episode 18

Meanwhile, Adam continued to scheme to get Amanda out of the family.

Elsewhere, the truth about the events of La Mirage hit the headlines and Sam and Culhane had to come to a an agreement about the future.

Watch Dynasty Season 4 Episode 19 Online

Use the video above to watch Dynasty online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Dynasty Season 4 Episode 19 Quotes

I need to find myself. We need a break.

Liam

I'll be working in the hospital... with you!

Amanda

Dynasty Season 4 Episode 19

Dynasty Season 4 Episode 19 Photos

Fallon Apologizes - Dynasty Season 4 Episode 19
Happy Liam? - Dynasty Season 4 Episode 19
Alone - Dynasty Season 4 Episode 19
The Truth - Dynasty Season 4 Episode 19
Cristal Returns - Dynasty Season 4 Episode 19
Alexis Schemes Again - Dynasty Season 4 Episode 19
  1. Dynasty
  2. Dynasty Season 4
  3. Dynasty Season 4 Episode 19
  4. Watch Dynasty Online: Season 4 Episode 19