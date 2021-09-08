Watch Fantasy Island Online: Season 1 Episode 5

at .

Did Nisha get to the root cause of her issues?

On Fantasy Island Season 1 Episode 5, the young woman wanted the island to help her decide between marrying her parent's proposed match or her long-time boyfriend.

Married at Last - Fantasy Island Season 1 Episode 5

Elena had some things to say about the whole scenario, which put her at odds with the rest of the island.

Meanwhile, another guest had a surprise on the horizon for Elena and her people.

Watch Fantasy Island Season 1 Episode 5 Online

Use the video above to watch Fantasy Island online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Fantasy Island Season 1 Episode 5 Quotes

I didn't believe in marriage, and then I met the most complicated, challenging, hilarious, beautiful woman in the world. Then I did believe.

Josh

Mukesh: Is it too fast? We can wait a little bit if you want.
Anu: She's already twenty-six! You want her to get stuck with somebody divorced or unemployed?

Fantasy Island Season 1 Episode 5

Fantasy Island Season 1 Episode 5 Photos

Newlyweds - Fantasy Island Season 1 Episode 5
The Bride - Fantasy Island Season 1 Episode 5
Married at Last - Fantasy Island Season 1 Episode 5
Ruby's Advice - Fantasy Island Season 1 Episode 5
Taking a Moment - Fantasy Island Season 1 Episode 5
What Might've Been - Fantasy Island Season 1 Episode 5
  1. Fantasy Island
  2. Fantasy Island Season 1
  3. Fantasy Island Season 1 Episode 5
  4. Watch Fantasy Island Online: Season 1 Episode 5