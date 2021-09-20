Watch Fantasy Island Online: Season 1 Episode 8

How did it all end?

On Fantasy Island Season 1 Episode 8, Elena realized the island was changing and she had to make a call about its future.

Meanwhile, a young artist named Ramon wanted to see his mentor again, but the mentor worried he had not been the best influence on him.

Elsewhere, Ruby's time on the island continued to impress, but she had to make a surprising decision.

Fantasy Island Season 1 Episode 8 Quotes

This is not the highway to heaven.

Elena

Jasper Dawson, where are your manners? Where I'm from, we say that you are a man by birth, but you're a gentleman by choice.

Jasper

Fantasy Island Season 1 Episode 8 Photos

Grief - Fantasy Island Season 1 Episode 8
Setting the Table - Fantasy Island Season 1 Episode 8
Regrets - Fantasy Island Season 1 Episode 8
Ramon's Fantasy - Fantasy Island Season 1 Episode 8
Ready and Able - Fantasy Island Season 1 Episode 8
Behind the Wheel - Fantasy Island Season 1 Episode 8
