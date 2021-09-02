Watch In The Dark Online: Season 3 Episode 9

Did Felix manage to pull Murphy back from the brink?

On In The Dark Season 3 Episode 9, the drama continued as the police closed in, putting Murphy on a terrifying path.

With more details about everyone against the good guys emerged, they worried whether there was a way for them all to survive.

Meanwhile, the shelter was in a lot of trouble over the recent changes in the world.

Use the video above to watch In The Dark online right via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.