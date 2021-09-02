Watch In The Dark Online: Season 3 Episode 9

Did Felix manage to pull Murphy back from the brink?

On In The Dark Season 3 Episode 9, the drama continued as the police closed in, putting Murphy on a terrifying path.

Felix Put Out Again - tall - In The Dark Season 3 Episode 8

With more details about everyone against the good guys emerged, they worried whether there was a way for them all to survive.

Meanwhile, the shelter was in a lot of trouble over the recent changes in the world.

In The Dark Season 3 Episode 9 Quotes

Jessica: This might be the only version you see of me again. You know that.
Murphy: Don't say that.

Lesley: You want me to house a bunch of criminals?
Felix: It's the kind of thing you do for someone you love.

