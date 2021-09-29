Watch La Brea Online: Season 1 Episode 1

How far would you go to save the people you love?

On La Brea Season 1 Episode 1, a sinkhole opened up in Los Angeles and many families were torn apart.

On the other side of the sinkhole, everyone made their way to a primeval world filled with dragons and other creatures.

How did everyone in Los Angeles react to the news and the big changes?

Use the video above to watch La Brea online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.