Watch La Brea Online: Season 1 Episode 1

at .

How far would you go to save the people you love?

On La Brea Season 1 Episode 1, a sinkhole opened up in Los Angeles and many families were torn apart.

Protective Mom - La Brea Season 1 Episode 1

On the other side of the sinkhole, everyone made their way to a primeval world filled with dragons and other creatures.

How did everyone in Los Angeles react to the news and the big changes?

Watch La Brea Season 1 Episode 1 Online

Use the video above to watch La Brea online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

La Brea Season 1 Episode 1 Quotes

Izzy: I should’ve held on, and now they’re gone. It’s my fault.
Gavin: It’s not your fault. I got you. I got you.

Izzy: Hang on, okay?
Eve: Izzy, you’ve got to go.
Izzy: No, I’ve got you.

La Brea Season 1 Episode 1

La Brea Season 1 Episode 1 Photos

The Birds - La Brea Season 1 Episode 1
Protective Mom - La Brea Season 1 Episode 1
Hoarding Food - La Brea Season 1 Episode 1
Izzy is Scared - La Brea Season 1 Episode 1
The Sinkhole - La Brea Season 1 Episode 1
Saving Josh - La Brea Season 1 Episode 1
  1. La Brea
  2. La Brea Season 1
  3. La Brea Season 1 Episode 1
  4. Watch La Brea Online: Season 1 Episode 1