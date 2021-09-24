Watch Law & Order: Organized Crime Online: Season 2 Episode 1

Did the team manage to save the people?

On Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 2 Episode 1, tensions flared up when a new crime family rolled into New York City with the aim of taking over the cocaine business.

Stabler set out on a mission to find out the truth and get some much-needed justice.

Meanwhile, Wheatley was behind bars, but he remained a pivotal part of the investigation.

What did he get in return?

Use the video above to watch Law & Order: SVU online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.