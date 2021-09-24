Watch Law & Order: Organized Crime Online: Season 2 Episode 1

On Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 2 Episode 1, tensions flared up when a new crime family rolled into New York City with the aim of taking over the cocaine business.

An Undercover Mission

Stabler set out on a mission to find out the truth and get some much-needed justice.

Meanwhile, Wheatley was behind bars, but he remained a pivotal part of the investigation.

Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 2 Episode 1

Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 2 Episode 1 Quotes

Tell Vince I'm making plans. Tell him I plan to do more good than anyone ever thought possible. Tell him I'll be the enemy of every organized criminal out there.

Wheatley

Stabler: I'll tell you, we're not dealing with just four yahoos. This was well organized.
Bell: So what does this mean for you?
Stabler: The Albanians are paranoid.
Bell: Which makes it more dangerous for you.

Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 2 Episode 1

