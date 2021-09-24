Watch Law & Order: SVU Online: Season 23 Episode 1

at .

Was it really a green light for Carisi and Rollins?

Law & Order: SVU Season 23 Episode 1 kicked off in the aftermath of their kiss, revealing whether they managed to keep it together.

Is He Above The Law? - Law & Order: SVU Season 23 Episode 1

Meanwhile, we lost two members of the SVU when one of them was shot and another realized there was no helping the state of New York.

Elsewhere, a surprising development left Benson questioning the motives of someone close to her.

Watch Law & Order: SVU Season 23 Episode 1 Online

Law & Order: SVU Season 23 Episode 1 Quotes

Benson: They want me to get an MRI, but who has time for that?
Carisi: No. You have to see an orthopedist. You don't mess around with a broken ankle.
Benson: Thank you Dr. Carisi.

Carisi: I don't know... someone can see us.
Rollins: It's the courthouse at 10 o'clock. It's not like the cleaning crew's gonna care.

Law & Order: SVU Season 23 Episode 1

Law & Order: SVU Season 23 Episode 1 Photos

Exposing a Predator - Law & Order: SVU Season 23 Episode 1
Is He Above The Law? - Law & Order: SVU Season 23 Episode 1
Trying to Trap the Powerful - Law & Order: SVU Season 23 Episode 1
Kat Joins the Case - Law & Order: SVU Season 23 Episode 1
Telling Her Truth - Law & Order: SVU Season 23 Episode 1
A HIgh Profile Case - Law & Order: SVU Season 23 Episode 1
