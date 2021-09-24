Watch Law & Order: SVU Online: Season 23 Episode 1

Was it really a green light for Carisi and Rollins?

Law & Order: SVU Season 23 Episode 1 kicked off in the aftermath of their kiss, revealing whether they managed to keep it together.

Meanwhile, we lost two members of the SVU when one of them was shot and another realized there was no helping the state of New York.

Elsewhere, a surprising development left Benson questioning the motives of someone close to her.

