Watch NCIS: Hawai'i Online: Season 1 Episode 1

This is not your typical NCIS.

NCIS: Hawai'i Season 1 Episode 1 introduced us to Jane Tennant, the leader of NCIS: Pearl, and she was a breath of fresh air.

Jane and her team balanced duty, family, and country on the series premiere after a high-stakes crime that threatened to destroy their careers.

With the death of a high-class member of the NCIS, the team uncovered secrets and lies that made them question everything they thought they knew about their workplace.

There was also a new face in Kai, who caused a bit of a stir in his early days on the team.

NCIS: Hawai'i Season 1 Episode 1 Quotes

Kid: Mom, I don't know anything about soccer.
Jane: They don't care. Just have fun, okay? Go be with the team, I love you.

Ladies and gentlemen, please clear the field. We need everyone to move back to the parking lot. Bring all your stuff with you.

