Watch NCIS Online: Season 19 Episode 1

What happened to Gibbs?

NCIS Season 19 Episode 1 finally lifted the lid on what happened to the beloved character after his boat was blown to smithereens.

With Mark Harmon said to be part-time this season, did the character go into hiding?

Either way, the NCIS team pressed forward with a risky mission to find out details on his whereabouts.

Meanwhile, the team also had to come to terms with another big change to the team.

