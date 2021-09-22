Watch New Amsterdam Online: Season 4 Episode 1

Was there hope for Max and Sharpe?

On New Amsterdam Season 4 Episode 1, the pair woke up to a new, more personal dynamic.

Delegating After a Catostrophe-tall - New Amsterdam Season 4 Episode 1

Meanwhile, Iggy called upon an old contact to help with an explosive situation at the hospital.

Elsewhere, Bloom tried to weather a tricky dynamic with her new Emergency Department residents.

Reynolds found himself in an awkward position.

New Amsterdam Season 4 Episode 1 Quotes

Here at the hospital, they heal bodies. Here on this ward, we heal souls.

Iggy

Max: Dr. Mezner are you surprised by all of the great changes we've been making lately?
Dr. Mezner: No, Dr. Goodwin, this isn't my surprised face, this is my I can't believe I have to shower everyday face.

