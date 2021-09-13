Watch Power Book III: Raising Kanan Online: Season 1 Episode 8

Did Raq and Kanan find a way to work together?

On Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 1 Episode 8, the pair's relationship was put to the test as they tried to make sense of recent events.

Saying Goodbye - Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 1 Episode 8

Meanwhile, Jukebox was forced to make a decision that could have big implications for someone he loved.

He also had to come to terms with Nicole's death, something that rocked the community in a big way.

Elsewhere, a new villain emerged, making things unpredictable for everyone involved.

Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 1 Episode 8 Quotes

Raq: Nique wouldn't step to you like that unless he thought there was some sort of chance you might flip. He know something about you that I don't?
Lou-Lou: I can't believe you'd even say some shit like that out loud. Nique don't know nothing about me, Raq. Cuz if he did, he'd know that when they put me in the ground, Imma be flying the same fucking flag I've been flying. Because I don't flip. For nobody. Or nothing, and you know this.
Raq: That's what I'm talking bout.

Burke: Could track back to Raquel Thomas.
Howard: Raq no better than to put out bad shit. Bad shit bring police, police bad for business.

Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 1 Episode 8

