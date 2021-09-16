Watch Riverdale Online: Season 5 Episode 16

Did Archie tell the truth?

On Riverdale Season 5 Episode 16, Uncle Frank stepped into a parental role for Archie after a harrowing event.

Meanwhile, the search for the killer left more bodies, but few answers.

As Betty realized she was close to breaking the case, she opted for a risky move to get all the answers she needed.

Elsewhere, Jughead was in trouble with the law.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.