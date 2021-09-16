Watch Riverdale Online: Season 5 Episode 16

at .

Did Archie tell the truth?

On Riverdale Season 5 Episode 16, Uncle Frank stepped into a parental role for Archie after a harrowing event.

The McCoys - Riverdale Season 5 Episode 15

Meanwhile, the search for the killer left more bodies, but few answers.

As Betty realized she was close to breaking the case, she opted for a risky move to get all the answers she needed.

Elsewhere, Jughead was in trouble with the law.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Riverdale Season 5 Episode 16 Quotes

Veronica: As I said, I’m hosting an exclusive by-invitation-only auction. The centerpiece of which will be some palladium doubloons I’ve acquired. Some of my guests have been asking about the palladium’s origins and I want to say that it came from your mines.
Cheryl: Not a problem! I’m always happy to let you namedrop my family in order to screw over your father.

Chad: Veronica, you little…
Veronica: I’m gonna stop you right there, Chad. Because whatever you think I am, doesn’t come close to what you are … which is scum. A worthless pathetic little worm. You stole money from your investors to, what, finance Copter Cab? But what a surprise, in the end you couldn’t pull it off. That’s your problem in a nutshell, you can’t land anything! You’ll never be an alpha, Chad. You’re a born beta.

Riverdale Season 5 Episode 16

