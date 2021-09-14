Watch Roswell, New Mexico Online: Season 3 Episode 8

Was there hope for Maria?

On Roswell, New Mexico Season 3 Episode 8, she found out what memory Jones was trying to unlock, leading to a turn of events no one could have anticipated.

Rosa Isn't Impressed - Roswell, New Mexico Season 3 Episode 8

Meanwhile, Michael and Alex worked together to find Max.

As their mission gathered steam, they found a way to change everything that put them on the outs with someone they previously worked with.

Roswell, New Mexico Season 3 Episode 8 Quotes

Seeing that piece of glass is the most important thing to me on this wretched planet. So, either walk Patricia's path, or I never let you wake up.

Jones [to Maria]

Jones: Now, I may be in control, but I'm hoping this endeavor can be a cordial one.
Maria: Cordial? I'd rather go down swinging.

Roswell, New Mexico Season 3 Episode 8 Photos

Content Maria - Roswell, New Mexico Season 3 Episode 8
Talking It Out - Roswell, New Mexico Season 3 Episode 8
Time To Party - Roswell, New Mexico Season 3 Episode 8
Isobel Cheers - Roswell, New Mexico Season 3 Episode 8
Glasses Up - Roswell, New Mexico Season 3 Episode 8
