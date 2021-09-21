Watch The Big Leap Online: Season 1 Episode 1

Did the world of reality TV prove to be good for a group of diverse, down-on-their-luck people attempting to change their lives?

On The Big Leap Season 1 Episode 1, a group of people was brought together thanks to the reality show, but they realized there were some big hurdles ahead.

Pass the Wine - tall - The Big Leap Season 1 Episode 1

With an all-star cast like Scott Foley, Teri Polo, and Piper Perabo, there were some big moments, but plenty of heartwarming content.

We'd go as far as to call this the best pilot of the fall season.

You should check it out!

The Big Leap Season 1 Episode 1 Quotes

Stop saying I got fired. It's not accurate. The auto industry shipped my job to Mexico, and there was a global pandemic. From a bat! A bat killed all of our grandparents! How is that my fault?

Mike

Dancer 1: How does she not know he's gay?
Dancer 2: How does he not know he's gay?

The Big Leap Season 1 Episode 1

