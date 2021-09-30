Watch The Conners Online: Season 4 Episode 2

Did Ben make the right move?

On The Conners Season 4 Episode 2, the tension continued to mount when he declined Darlene's proposal.

Mark Says Hi - The Conners Season 4 Episode 2

What did Darlene have to say about it?

Meanwhile, newly appointed City Councilman Don Blansky put Jackie in a tough position.

Jackie and Neville were ready to launch their new and improved Lunch Box.

The Conners Season 4 Episode 2 Quotes

Becky: This is my sister, Darlene. She’s an atheist who wants to be convinced there’s a God. Go!
Pastor Phil: I’d, uh, uh…trees? Animals? A smile on a baby’s face? Where do you think that stuff came from? Huh? Mic drop!
Darlene: Okay, uh, Darwin, the Big Bang theory, and the arc was filled with only animals from the Middle East. Here’s your mic back.
Pastor Phil: Darwin and the Big Bang were created by intelligent design. The animals on the arc thing is a bit of a problem.

You overcame drinking, a life of poor choices, and you’re starting college at 46-years-old. This little snot’s just smart.

Darlene [to Becky]

The Conners Season 4 Episode 2

