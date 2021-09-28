Watch The Good Doctor Online: Season 5 Episode 1

at .

Did Shaun and Lea manage to avoid the drama?

The Good Doctor Season 5 Episode 1 kicked off with everyone in a festive mood after news of the engagement spread.

Watching The Wedding - The Good Doctor Season 5 Episode 1

However, a time jump revealed some shocking events.

Meanwhile, a young single mother learned her son might have contracted cancer from an unlikely source.

Elsewhere, Mateo found out that his previous issues in America were far from over.

Watch The Good Doctor Season 5 Episode 1 Online

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

The Good Doctor Season 5 Episode 1 Quotes

Lea: My first wedding I decided to be spontaneous. We thought it would be romantic and fun. The DJ was an hour late, we ran out of booze, and somehow there were no napkins, not a single one. The wedding was a disaster and so was the marriage. So I really need to get this one right.
Jordan: If you're not willing to risk little things go wrong, you'll never get the chance to have the big things go right.

No offense, but I notice you two are both residents, yet you [points to Morgan] seem to be more in charge. Is that because you're more experienced or are you just bossy?

Woman

The Good Doctor Season 5 Episode 1

The Good Doctor Season 5 Episode 1 Photos

A Happy Guest - The Good Doctor Season 5 Episode 1
Lim Is Happy - The Good Doctor Season 5 Episode 1
Watching The Wedding - The Good Doctor Season 5 Episode 1
Jordan Spends Time With Asher - The Good Doctor Season 5 Episode 1
Morgan Celebrates - The Good Doctor Season 5 Episode 1
Glassman Gets Emotional - The Good Doctor Season 5 Episode 1
