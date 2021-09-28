Watch The Good Doctor Online: Season 5 Episode 1

Did Shaun and Lea manage to avoid the drama?

The Good Doctor Season 5 Episode 1 kicked off with everyone in a festive mood after news of the engagement spread.

However, a time jump revealed some shocking events.

Meanwhile, a young single mother learned her son might have contracted cancer from an unlikely source.

Elsewhere, Mateo found out that his previous issues in America were far from over.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.