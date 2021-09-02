Watch The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Online: Dinner Party From Hell

Which side did the housewives choose?

On The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 11 Episode 15, tensions flared up between Sutton and Erika.

As the dinner party at Kathy's turned nasty, it became apparent that there was no way to resolve their differences.

However, Sutton used an analogy that did not sit well with her newfound nemesis.

Elsewhere, Kyle learned more details about Kim and set out to get much-needed answers.

